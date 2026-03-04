Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2026.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd surged 9.93% to Rs 17.16 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 7.25% to Rs 725.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd soared 7.19% to Rs 25.18. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd added 6.39% to Rs 488.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15575 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd advanced 4.74% to Rs 982.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72331 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

