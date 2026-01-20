Aarti Surfactants hits the roof after PAT surges to Rs 3.66 crore in Q3

Aarti Surfactants was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 455.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 3.66 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 0.80 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net sales increased by 27.7% YoY to Rs 207.79 crore during the quarter.

Total operating expenditure rose by 26.8% to Rs 195.09 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax for the December25 quarter stood at Rs 5.10 crore, which is over four times the pre-tax profit of Rs 1.21 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Aarti Surfactants is engaged in the product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.

On the BSE, nearly 0.18 lakh shares had changed hands at the counter as compared with the average trading volume of 662 shares traded in the past two weeks.

