Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Nitrite jumps on Dahej plant commissioning

Deepak Nitrite jumps on Dahej plant commissioning

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Deepak Nitrite gained 4.47% to Rs 1604.50 following a capacity expansion update.

The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech, commissioned a nitration and second hydrogenation plant on 19 January 2026.

The facility is located at Dahej in Bharuch district, Gujarat. Total capital expenditure incurred so far is around Rs 85 crore.

Deepak Nitrite is a chemical intermediates company in India with a diversified portfolio of products that cater to multiple industries with varied applications.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 38.86% to Rs 118.71 crore on 6.40% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 1,901.89 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

