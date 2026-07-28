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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aastha Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aastha Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2026.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 July 2026.

Aastha Spintex Ltd tumbled 19.96% to Rs 82 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd lost 14.33% to Rs 272. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93066 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd crashed 10.42% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4100 shares in the past one month.

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Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd dropped 9.78% to Rs 13.66. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5648 shares in the past one month.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd shed 9.65% to Rs 1297.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13838 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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