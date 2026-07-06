Aastha Spintex slips on debut

Shares of Aastha Spintex were currently trading at Rs 130.10 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.68% as compared with the issue price of Rs 136.

The stock debuted at Rs 130, marking a discount of 4.41% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 134 and a low of Rs 130. On the BSE, over 1.68 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Aastha Spintex received bids for 6,31,27,240 shares as against 1,36,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 4.64 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 June 2026 and it closed on 1 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 125 and 136 per share.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 170 crore at the upper price band of Rs 136. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to be valued at Rs 600.33 crore post listing.

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 111.5 crore will be used towards part payment of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, Rs 10.0 crore will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements of Falcon Yarns Private Limited and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2008, Aastha Spintex manufactures and trades carded, combed and compact combed cotton yarns and cotton bales. The company operates a semi-automated integrated spinning and ginning facility at Halvad, Gujarat, with 25,920 spindles and an annual cotton bale production capacity of 12,000 tonnes. It follows a B2B business model, supplying textile manufacturers, yarn exporters and fabric processors. Aastha has also signed an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Falcon Yarns for Rs 111.50 crore, which is expected to increase its annual spinning capacity from 7,700 tonnes to 17,457 tonnes upon completion of the acquisition.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.96 crore and sales of Rs 169.53 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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