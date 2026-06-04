Vedanta Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 326.45, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 98.64% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 45.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 326.45, down 0.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Vedanta Ltd has gained around 7.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13535.2, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 385.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 328.7, down 0.59% on the day. Vedanta Ltd jumped 98.64% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 45.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 70.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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