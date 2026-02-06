ACME Solar wins 301 MW/ 1,204 MWh MWh assured peak supply SECI FDRE project

ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) has secured a 301 MW/ 1,204 MWh assured peak supply SECI FDRE-VII project in an e-reverse auction conducted on 05 February 2026. Following this win, ACME Solar's diversified portfolio stands at 8,071 MW contracted capacity spanning solar, wind, storage, hybrid, FDRE and RTC solutions. The formal Letter of Award is expected soon.

The bid requires supply of 4 MWh per MW of contracted capacity for any four hours each day only during the non solar hours, while ensuring availability of 70% on monthly and 85% on annual basis. The project would integrate Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology to meet the supply requirements and would utilize the night-time connectivity already available with the company.

