Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 1.37%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1075.95, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.96% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1075.95, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22561.15. The Sensex is at 74053.66, up 0.14%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has risen around 2.47% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40971.05, up 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.95 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 199.11 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

