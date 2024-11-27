Business Standard
Adani Energy Solutions receives credit ratings from various agencies

Adani Energy Solutions receives credit ratings from various agencies

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Adani Energy Solutions has received credit ratings as under:

1 ICRA - Reaffirmed the credit rating of Commercial Papers as ICRA A1+.

2 India Ratings & Research - Reaffirmed the credit ratings of the Company and its operating subsidiaries as debt rated at 'IND AA+'/Stable.

3 Moody's

- Adani Transmission Step-One (ATSOL) a subsidiary of the Company - Baa3 ratings affirmed; outlook changed to negative from stable.

- Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1 (AESL RG1), which comprises Barmer Power Transmission Service; Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission; Sipat Transmission ; Thar Power Transmission Service ; Hadoti Power Transmission Service ; Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission - Baa3 ratings affirmed; outlook changed to negative from stable.

 

- Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) - Baa3 ratings affirmed; outlook changed to negative from stable.

4. Fitch Ratings

- Placed Adani Energy Solutions' (AESL) LongTerm Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB-' and the 'BBB-' ratings on Adani Electricity Mumbai's (AEML) senior secured notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The 'BBB-' ratings on the notes issued by AESL's subsidiary, Adani Transmission Step-One, have also been placed on RWN.

