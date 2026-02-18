Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary - Skyspin Energy

Adani Green Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary - Skyspin Energy

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Adani Green Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, named Skyspin Energy on 17 February 2026.

The main objective of SEL is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies recognized as Canada's Best Employers 2026 by Forbes

HCL Technologies recognized as Canada's Best Employers 2026 by Forbes

Creative Newtech enters into strategic business agreement with Passenger Drone Research (PDRL)

Creative Newtech enters into strategic business agreement with Passenger Drone Research (PDRL)

Artson gains after bagging purchase order from Tata Projects

Artson gains after bagging purchase order from Tata Projects

Blue Cloud Softech jumps on Unified License (VNO) approval

Blue Cloud Softech jumps on Unified License (VNO) approval

Jindal Stainless Ltd Surges 2.49%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.15%

Jindal Stainless Ltd Surges 2.49%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch