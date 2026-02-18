Adani Green Energy incorporates step-down subsidiary - Skyspin Energy
Adani Green Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, named Skyspin Energy on 17 February 2026.
The main objective of SEL is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:50 AM IST