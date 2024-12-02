Business Standard
Adani Ports handles 36 MMT of cargo volumes in Nov'24

Adani Ports handles 36 MMT of cargo volumes in Nov'24

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone added 2% to Rs 1,213.50 after the company handled 36 MMT of total cargo in November 2024, driven by containers, which was up by 21% YoY.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has handled cargo volumes of 293.7 MMT of total cargo, up 7% YoY. This growth was supported by containers (up 19% YoY), followed by liquids & gas (up 7% YoY).

The companys YTD Nov24 logistics rail volumes have grown by 10% YoY to 0.42 million TEUs and GPWIS volumes have risen by 15% YoY to 14.2 MMT.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

 

APSEZ's consolidated net profit jumped 39.86% to Rs 2,445 crore on 6.32% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7067.02 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

