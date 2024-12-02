Business Standard
Atul Auto hits the roof as total sales jump 25% YoY in Nov'24

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Atul Auto was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 596.30 after its total sales grew by 24.58% to 2,828 units in November 2024 as against 2,270 units sold in November 2023.

For the period April to November 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 22,064 units, registering a growth of 39.69% from 15,795 units sold in the same period a year ago.

The companys domestic sales jumped 19.41% to 2,535 units in November 2024 as compared to 2,123 units posted in November 2023.

Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 35.9% to Rs 4.57 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 7.13 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 18.59% year on year to Rs 181.65 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

