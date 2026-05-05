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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 230.12, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 114.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% slide in NIFTY and a 21.17% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 230.12, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 23978.1. The Sensex is at 76851.91, down 0.54%. Adani Power Ltd has gained around 40.95% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40970.05, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 316.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 683.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 231.41, up 1.49% on the day. Adani Power Ltd is up 114.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% slide in NIFTY and a 21.17% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 39.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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