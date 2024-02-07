Sensex (    %)
                        
Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.24 crore
Net profit of Adhbhut Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.240.24 0 OPM %70.8370.83 -PBDT0.120.11 9 PBT-0.14-0.15 7 NP0.03-0.32 LP
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

