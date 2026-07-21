Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2026.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd and Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2026.

Aegis Logistics Ltd lost 6.41% to Rs 1298.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 98523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 1616.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13561 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 1054.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57477 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24975 shares in the past one month.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd corrected 5.26% to Rs 413.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd slipped 5.16% to Rs 316.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

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