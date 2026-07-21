Amit Diwan takes charge of Hines' APAC and Middle East operations

Global real assets investment manager Hines has appointed Amit Diwan as head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East, with the aim of enhancing coordination, consistency and speed of execution across two regions it has identified as key growth engines for the next decade and beyond.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hines said Diwan, previously head of India at Hines, would lead the Texas-based firm across some of the world's most dynamic markets for real assets growth and development at a time when client needs have become more regional and cross-border.

Diwan has nearly 25 years of experience across India and the APAC region. Having led the firm’s platform in India, he will work with Hines’ market leaders across APAC and the Middle East to bring the firm’s vertically integrated global investment and development capabilities and deep local market expertise to bear on behalf of investors, occupiers and clients, Hines noted.

“APAC and the Middle East are central to Hines’ long-term growth strategy,” said Steve Luthman, global head of real estate at Hines. “Amit brings a strong track record of leadership from India, one of our most dynamic platforms, and a clear understanding of how to build local teams, partner with capital, and deliver high-quality outcomes.”

Hines operates across six countries in APAC, with a presence in 14 major cities. In the Middle East, the firm operates with a particular focus on markets within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It opened its Dubai office in 2020 to support investor relations with local partners, capital raising and regional activities, and has announced its intention to open an office in Riyadh in 2026.

“It is a privilege to take on this role at a moment when APAC and the Middle East are both entering a new phase of opportunity,” said Diwan. “Our focus will remain on disciplined growth, local market excellence, and the long-term partnerships that have always defined Hines.”

Diwan succeeds Jon Tanaka, who will move from the role of head of APAC to become senior managing director, strategic projects, Japan and Korea, where he will focus on leading the expansion of Hines’ platform in the two countries.

“It has been a privilege to help lead Hines’ APAC platform,” said Tanaka. “The region has exceptional teams, strong market foundations, and significant long-term opportunity. I look forward to supporting Amit and the firm in my new role as senior managing director, strategic projects, Japan and Korea.”

Hines is a global real estate investment manager. It owns and operates $91.7 billion of assets across property types on behalf of a diverse group of institutional and private wealth clients.