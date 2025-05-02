Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 91.69 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 11.96% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 91.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.83% to Rs 52.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 376.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 317.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales91.6977.77 18 376.23317.91 18 OPM %20.6018.57 -21.0119.44 - PBDT18.8815.69 20 81.2263.51 28 PBT14.9213.95 7 69.9557.25 22 NP11.2310.03 12 52.5141.73 26

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

