Aeroflex Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 91.69 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Industries rose 11.96% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 91.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.83% to Rs 52.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 376.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 317.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales91.6977.77 18 376.23317.91 18 OPM %20.6018.57 -21.0119.44 - PBDT18.8815.69 20 81.2263.51 28 PBT14.9213.95 7 69.9557.25 22 NP11.2310.03 12 52.5141.73 26
