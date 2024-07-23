Business Standard
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:32 PM IST
Axita Cotton Ltd, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd and Nagreeka Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2024.
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 232.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26406 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2547 shares in the past one month.
Axita Cotton Ltd soared 12.82% to Rs 23.67. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd surged 10.50% to Rs 1023.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25449 shares in the past one month.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 83.87. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
Nagreeka Exports Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 41.09. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26700 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

