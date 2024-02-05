Sensex (    %)
                        
Ahluwalia Contracts hits record high on Rs 394-cr order win

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Ahluwalia Contracts jumped 6.91% to Rs 924.75 after the civil construction company bagged a construction order from Emaar India worth Rs 394.36 crore.
The scope of the work comprises construction of residential tower & club house works for PH-I & II (T1, T2, T3, T4, NTA, Club & EWS) at Urban Oasis, Gurgaon in Haryana.
The project is to be completed in 30 months.
Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 40.84% to Rs 55.07 crore on a 44.75% increase in sales to Rs 901.55 crore in Q2 FY24 over Q2 FY23.
Ahluwalia Contracts has hit an all-time high of Rs 930.60 in todays intraday session.
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

