Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 4200.59 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 23.72% to Rs 194.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 156.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 4200.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4016.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4200.594016.7210.7610.57442.83383.05293.50238.02194.01156.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News