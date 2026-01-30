Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Jan 30 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 659.80 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 6.41% to Rs 90.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 659.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 596.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales659.80596.70 11 OPM %27.1725.81 -PBDT196.50173.80 13 PBT154.40138.30 12 NP90.5096.70 -6

Jan 30 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

