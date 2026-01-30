Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 659.80 crore

Net profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs declined 6.41% to Rs 90.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 659.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 596.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.659.80596.7027.1725.81196.50173.80154.40138.3090.5096.70

