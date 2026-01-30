Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 11.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 60.13 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 11.10% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

