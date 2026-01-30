Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 11.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 11.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 60.13 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 11.10% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales60.1352.18 15 OPM %21.1721.87 -PBDT15.7714.39 10 PBT14.9513.55 10 NP11.2110.09 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

