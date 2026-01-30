NIIT consolidated net profit declines 70.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.32% to Rs 101.37 crore

Net profit of NIIT declined 70.52% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.32% to Rs 101.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.101.3798.11-0.887.0219.6023.4911.9917.383.9513.40

