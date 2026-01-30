Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 37.02 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 8.64% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 37.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.37.0236.539.1610.513.163.372.682.892.012.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News