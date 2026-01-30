Friday, January 30, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 8.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 37.02 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 8.64% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 37.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales37.0236.53 1 OPM %9.1610.51 -PBDT3.163.37 -6 PBT2.682.89 -7 NP2.012.20 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

