Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.58% to Rs 176.49 croreNet profit of Modern Insulators rose 27.13% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.58% to Rs 176.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 114.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales176.49114.92 54 OPM %10.644.34 -PBDT24.028.99 167 PBT21.646.83 217 NP16.5913.05 27
