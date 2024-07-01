Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alembic Pharma spurts on USFDA nod for leukemia drug

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals rallied 4.43% to Rs 915.25 after the company said that it has received a tentative approval from US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Bosutinib tablets.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Bosulif tablets, of PF Prism C.V. (PF Prism).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Bosutinib tablets are indicated for the treatment of a certain type of leukemia called Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia.
According to IQVIA, Bosutinib Tablets have an estimated market size of $275 million for the twelve months ending March 2024.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 206 ANDA approvals (179 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world.
The company reported 16.78% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 178.21 crore on 7.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,516.98 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

Prominent US lawmakers assure Hindus against discrimination, Hinduphobia

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK elections: Voters wonder if their votes will make a difference

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee-led govt, says West Bengal unsafe for women

Google Lens

Soon, Google's Circle to Search could get QR, barcodes scan feature: Report

Exam, National exam

NTA releases NEET re-test results, revises rank list of 1,563 candidates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon