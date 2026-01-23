GSPL slips as Q3 PAT declines 16% YoY to Rs 114 crore

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) fell 1.75% to Rs 297.05 after its standalone net profit fell 15.70% to Rs 114.26 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 4.5% to Rs 272.19 crore compared with the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 152.97 crore in Q3 FY26, down 15.77% as against Rs 181.61 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses jumped 35.37% YoY to Rs 162.49 crore during the quarter. The employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 19.62 crore (down 15.39% YoY), gas transmission expenses were Rs 53.36 crore (up 119.76% YoY) and depreciation & amortization expenses rose 7.14% YoY to Rs 54.88 crore during the period under review.

Gujarat State Petronet's primary business objective is to connect various supply sources and users of natural gas in Gujarat through its gas pipeline network. GSPL is the leader in the natural gas transmission business in Gujarat and is the second-largest natural gas transmission player in India.

