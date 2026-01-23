Home First Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Home First Finance Company India jumped 5.13% to Rs 1,103.55 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 43.97% to Rs 140.20 crore on 18.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 482.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 44.57% YoY to Rs 182.83 crore during the quarter.

Total disbursement climbed 10.5% to Rs 1,318 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,193 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 14,925 crore, registering the growth of 24.9% YoY with housing loans accounting for 83% of total AUM.

Returns on assets improved 60 bps to 4% in Q3 FY26, compared with 3.4% in Q3 FY25. Gross Stage 3 assets (GNPA) stood at 2.0% during the quarter.

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was at 49.0% in Q3 FY26. Tier I capital stands at 48.6% as on 31st December 2025. Expected credit loss (ECL) provision as on 31st December 2025 stood at Rs 103 crore; resulting in total provision to loans outstanding ratio at 0.8%

Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said, We are pleased to present the financial performance for Q3FY26, which reflects a strong business momentum, robust profitability along and a stable asset quality with improving early delinquencies. This quarter the company continued to grow disbursements and originations as we progress out of a challenging credit cycle.

Provisions arising from the implementation of new labour codes have been recorded and these one-time expenses have impacted opex and earnings of Q3FY26. If we exclude the labour codes adjustments, the earnings growth in Q3FY26 has improved by 46.6% YoY and 8.3% QoQ. As we approach FY27, we are geared for a 25% AUM growth YoY led by distribution and use of technology, backed by diversified funding and strong risk management. At HomeFirst, we are positioned to leverage the opportunities with our strong fundamentals, disciplined execution, and prudent risk management.

Home First Finance Company India (HomeFirst) is a technology driven affordable housing finance company focused on first time home buyers from low and middle-income segments. It primarily offers housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes. The company has strong presence in key housing finance markets, operating through a network of 165 branches with presence in 13 States / UT in India.

