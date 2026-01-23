Friday, January 23, 2026 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Home First Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Home First Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Home First Finance Company India jumped 5.13% to Rs 1,103.55 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 43.97% to Rs 140.20 crore on 18.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 482.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 44.57% YoY to Rs 182.83 crore during the quarter.

Total disbursement climbed 10.5% to Rs 1,318 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,193 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 14,925 crore, registering the growth of 24.9% YoY with housing loans accounting for 83% of total AUM.

Returns on assets improved 60 bps to 4% in Q3 FY26, compared with 3.4% in Q3 FY25. Gross Stage 3 assets (GNPA) stood at 2.0% during the quarter.

 

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was at 49.0% in Q3 FY26. Tier I capital stands at 48.6% as on 31st December 2025. Expected credit loss (ECL) provision as on 31st December 2025 stood at Rs 103 crore; resulting in total provision to loans outstanding ratio at 0.8%

Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said, We are pleased to present the financial performance for Q3FY26, which reflects a strong business momentum, robust profitability along and a stable asset quality with improving early delinquencies. This quarter the company continued to grow disbursements and originations as we progress out of a challenging credit cycle.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 280 pts, Nifty near 25,200; SMIDs fall; realty drags, metals gain

Q3 result

Coforge Q3FY26 results: Consolidated profit rises 16% to ₹297 crore

Jairam Ramesh

PM is India's greatest distorian: Congress revives Vande Mataram row

Indian Oil

Indian Oil buys oil from Angola, Brazil, UAE to replace Russian crude

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC share price in focus

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares gain 7% intraday after Q3; details here

Provisions arising from the implementation of new labour codes have been recorded and these one-time expenses have impacted opex and earnings of Q3FY26. If we exclude the labour codes adjustments, the earnings growth in Q3FY26 has improved by 46.6% YoY and 8.3% QoQ. As we approach FY27, we are geared for a 25% AUM growth YoY led by distribution and use of technology, backed by diversified funding and strong risk management. At HomeFirst, we are positioned to leverage the opportunities with our strong fundamentals, disciplined execution, and prudent risk management.

Home First Finance Company India (HomeFirst) is a technology driven affordable housing finance company focused on first time home buyers from low and middle-income segments. It primarily offers housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes. The company has strong presence in key housing finance markets, operating through a network of 165 branches with presence in 13 States / UT in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Central govt approves wage revision of PSU general insurers, NABARD, RBI employees, pensioners: Finance Ministry

Central govt approves wage revision of PSU general insurers, NABARD, RBI employees, pensioners: Finance Ministry

Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as Part Time Chairman

IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as Part Time Chairman

Route Mobile board appoints Seckin Arikan as Chairman

Route Mobile board appoints Seckin Arikan as Chairman

Yen near one-week low against USD; Bank of Japan retains key interest rate

Yen near one-week low against USD; Bank of Japan retains key interest rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance