Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Varun Beverages gains after signing exclusive agreement with PepsiCo for Zimbabwe, Zambia

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Varun Beverages rose 1.88% to Rs 1613.40 after the company said that it has enetered into an exclusive snacks franchising appointment with PepsiCo Inc. to manufacture, distribute, and sell 'Simba Munchiez' in the territory of Zimbabwe & Zambia.
The New Delhi-based company stated that PepsiCo reports 59% of its revenue (up from 55% in 2021) from snack foods. Given the size of snack foods opportunity, VBL India, through its Morocco subsidiary entered into an exclusive snacks appointment for Morocco territory on 20 February 2024 to manufacture Cheetos.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
To further strengthen the relationship with PepsiCo and expand the footprint in PepsiCo snacks portfolio, VBL, through its subsidiaries - Varun Foods (Zimbabwe) (VFZ) and Varun Beverages (Zambia) (VBZ) has discussed with PepsiCo to enter into an exclusive snacks franchising appointment with Premier Nutrition Trading LLC, Dubai (a PepsiCo Inc. subsidiary) to manufacture, distribute, and sell Simba Munchiez in the territory of Zimbabwe & Zambia.
As per the understanding, an estimated investment in manufacturing facility would be around $7 million (approximately Rs 60 crore) for an annual capacity of approximately 5,000 MT for manufacturing of Simba Munchiez in multiple SKUs at each location of Zimbabwe and Zambia.
The appointment will be effective on or before 1 October 2025 for Zimbabwe and 1 April 2026 for Zambia, once the respective manufacturing facilities come into operation.
VBL subsidiaries shall leverage its distribution prowess to introduce the new affordable range of snacks products from the house of PepsiCo. PepsiCo shall give a strong push in certain fast-moving SKUs through price initiatives.

More From This Section

Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd spurts 4.03%, gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd spurts 4.03%, gains for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.26%, up for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd soars 1.26%, up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Mphasis Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.55%, rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.55%, rises for third straight session

State Bank of India gains for third straight session

State Bank of India gains for third straight session

Varun Beverages (VBL) is a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside USA). The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo. As on date, VBL has been granted franchises for various PepsiCo products across 27 States and 7 Union Territories in India. VBL has also been granted the franchise for various PepsiCo products for the territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 24.9% to Rs 547.98 crore in Q1 CY24 as compared with Rs 438.57 crore in Q1 CY23.Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 10.9% YoY to Rs 4,317.31 crore in Q1 CY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

DK Shivakumar,shivakumar

LIVE news: Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's petition to quash CBI case against him

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at new high, atop 24,600; Tunwal E-Motors IPO subscribed 83% on Day 1

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD Weather today: Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Goa, other South states

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

Delhi petrol pumps shut 600 PUC centres in protest against fee hike

X, Twitter

Twitter was founded on this day in 2006, here's all you need to know

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon