Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 217.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 858.24 croreNet Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 217.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 272.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 858.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 863.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales858.24863.86 -1 OPM %0.01-4.85 -PBDT-152.18-193.55 21 PBT-217.53-268.11 19 NP-217.63-272.99 20
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:31 PM IST