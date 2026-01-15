L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit declines 6.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 2923.50 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services declined 6.14% to Rs 302.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 322.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 2923.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2653.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2923.502653.0017.5718.65532.20512.70445.50439.90302.60322.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News