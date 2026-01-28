Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2026.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2026.

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd lost 12.89% to Rs 38.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 69687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14749 shares in the past one month.

 

Tokyo Plast International Ltd crashed 10.58% to Rs 101.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 201 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd tumbled 9.79% to Rs 25.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5081 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

BSE Capital goods index surges 5%, logs biggest intra-day gain in 19 months

Stock Market LIVE, January 28, 2026

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms 500 pts, Nifty atop 25,300; BEL jumps 9%, Eternal 5%

Jemimah Rodrigues fined for slow over rate during DC vs GG

Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues fined for slow over-rate during GG defeat

infidelity

Is texting cheating? How modern infidelity damages mental wellbeing

Police identified the man as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak

Man arrested after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar

N K Industries Ltd pared 9.70% to Rs 70. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd fell 9.47% to Rs 846.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22621 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd counter

Volumes soar at International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd counter

Sensex spurts 1278 pts; media shares advance; VIX tanks 5.20%

Sensex spurts 1278 pts; media shares advance; VIX tanks 5.20%

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance