Alphalogic Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tokyo Plast International Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2026.

Alphalogic Techsys Ltd lost 12.89% to Rs 38.6 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 69687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14749 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd crashed 10.58% to Rs 101.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 201 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd tumbled 9.79% to Rs 25.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5081 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd pared 9.70% to Rs 70. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd fell 9.47% to Rs 846.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22621 shares in the past one month.

