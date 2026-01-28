Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd counter

Volumes soar at International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd clocked volume of 79.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares

Tejas Networks Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 January 2026.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd clocked volume of 79.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.42% to Rs.318.40. Volumes stood at 5.13 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 233.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.17% to Rs.335.15. Volumes stood at 24.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 239.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.81% to Rs.492.55. Volumes stood at 30.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd witnessed volume of 9.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.56% to Rs.664.05. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd recorded volume of 631.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.34% to Rs.266.15. Volumes stood at 159.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Sensex spurts 1278 pts; media shares advance; VIX tanks 5.20%

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

