Amal consolidated net profit declines 69.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.69% to Rs 62.59 crore

Net profit of Amal declined 69.65% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.69% to Rs 62.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

