Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

S.M. Gold Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd and Fedbank Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2026.

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 9.99% to Rs 120.3 at 13:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3012 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 18.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 5.14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60104 shares in the past one month.

Landmark Cars Ltd corrected 8.76% to Rs 410.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12675 shares in the past one month.

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd shed 8.73% to Rs 161. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95617 shares in the past one month.

