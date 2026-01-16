Friday, January 16, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

S.M. Gold Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd and Fedbank Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2026.

S.M. Gold Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd and Fedbank Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 January 2026.

Krishival Foods Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 9.99% to Rs 120.3 at 13:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3012 shares in the past one month.

 

S.M. Gold Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 18.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 5.14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60104 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Mr. Adarsh Rajendra Somani

Mr. Adarsh Rajendra Somani: A Visionary Leader Driving Business Excellence and a Fitter India

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP releases schedule for national president election, result on Jan 20

The Danish military Offshore Patrol Vessel P572 HDMS Lauge Koch sails near Nuuk's old harbour, Greenland, January 15, 2026

European troops arrive in Greenland as disagreement with US continues

What stock markets expect from Union Budget 2026

Budget 2026: What stock markets expect from FY27 Union Budget

Stock market live updates: Nifty, Sensex pare some gains; Infosys share price rises, Wipro, RIL Q3 results today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty near 25,700; IT shines, pharma top drag

Landmark Cars Ltd corrected 8.76% to Rs 410.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12675 shares in the past one month.

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd shed 8.73% to Rs 161. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95617 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 161.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 161.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 67.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 67.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 36.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 36.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Suraj standalone net profit declines 80.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Suraj standalone net profit declines 80.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting