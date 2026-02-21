Amrapali Films standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.68% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Films declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.68% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.820.9523.1723.160.190.220.190.220.190.22

