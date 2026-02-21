Neogrowth Credit Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 139.67 crore

Net loss of Neogrowth Credit Pvt reported to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 139.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.139.67185.20-29.142.96-40.705.48-40.705.48-30.374.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News