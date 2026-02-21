Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogrowth Credit Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Neogrowth Credit Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.37 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 139.67 crore

Net loss of Neogrowth Credit Pvt reported to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 139.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales139.67185.20 -25 OPM %-29.142.96 -PBDT-40.705.48 PL PBT-40.705.48 PL NP-30.374.08 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Suraj Estate Developers inks pact to acquire Hally Pacific

Suraj Estate Developers inks pact to acquire Hally Pacific

NHPC board clears Rs 5,703-cr hydropower projects in J&K

NHPC board clears Rs 5,703-cr hydropower projects in J&K

Infosys allots 7.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Infosys allots 7.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Fedbank Financial Services allots 21,750 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 21,750 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance