Angel One performance update for Feb'26

Angel One performance update for Feb'26

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Client base grows 1.5% MoM to 36.93 million

Angel One announced key business parameters for February 2026 as under:

Particulars

Feb'26

MoM Growth

YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

36.93

1.5%

20.8%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5933

-3.0%

46.4%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore) Overall

55,74,300

-13.0%

88.4%

F&O

54,13,000

-13.3%

87.4%

Cash

7,800

-2.2%

28.3%

Commodity

1,53,500

-0.6%

135.6%

