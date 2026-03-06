Angel One performance update for Feb'26
Client base grows 1.5% MoM to 36.93 million
Angel One announced key business parameters for February 2026 as under:Particulars
Feb'26
MoM Growth
YoY Growth
Client Base (Million)
36.93
1.5%
20.8%Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
5933
-3.0%
46.4%Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore) Overall
55,74,300
-13.0%
88.4%F&O
54,13,000
-13.3%
87.4%Cash
7,800
-2.2%
28.3%Commodity
1,53,500
-0.6%
135.6%
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST