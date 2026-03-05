Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITCONS E-Solutions inks pact with APEXGCC consulting for GCC support services

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions has signed a pact with APEXGCC Consulting LLP to provide real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing, and recruitment services for global enterprises planning to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India.

According to an exchange filing, the partnership aims to support international companies looking to establish, operate, and scale world-class GCCs in India. Under the agreement, ITCONS E-Solutions will provide services including real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing, and recruitment. The scope and execution of assignments will be determined mutually on a project-to-project basis.

APEXGCC Consulting LLP is a specialized technology advisory firm that assists global enterprises in setting up and expanding Global Capability Centres in India. The collaboration is expected to create future growth opportunities and contribute to the companys profitability.

 

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the company, the awarding authority. It further stated that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% rise in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of ITCONS E-Solution added 1.08% to end at Rs 369.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

