Angel One rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 27% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 23/ share

Angel One rallied 7.79% to Rs 2,722 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26.89% to Rs 268.66 crore on 11.08% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1334.89 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 27.02% QoQ to Rs 373.43 crore in Q3 FY26.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) stood at Rs 405 crore, registering the growth of 11.1% compared with Rs 324.6 crore posted in Q2 FY26. EBDAT margin improved to 39.4% in Q3 FY26 over 34.5% in Q2 FY26.

Total client base stood at 35.7 million in Q3 FY26, up 4.8% QoQ and 21% YoY. Gross client acquisition stood at 1.75 million, marking a 0.5% QoQ increase, though down 16.3% YoY.

On a year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 4.55% while revenue from operations jumped 5.76% in Q3 FY26.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director said, Indias financialization journey continues to drive strong structural tailwinds, unlocking the long-term growth opportunity. As a technology-led financial services platform, we are supporting clients across their financial journey. As our product suite expands and clients mature, engagement and wallet share continue to deepen. New businesses will scale at their own pace, but their contribution to client longevity and unit economics is already visible. We continue to invest responsibly in growth, efficiency and AI, while maintaining strong cybersecurity and governance standards. Regulatory stability has supported the overall market growth.

Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO said, Despite a challenging regulatory environment, our broking and distribution EBDAT margin improved to 43%, underscoring the strength of our business model. Wealth and Asset Management also progressed, with Ionic AUM crossing Rs 8,200 crore and AMC AUM reaching Rs 470 crore. We remain focused on building an AI native, full stack financial services platform supported by strong foundations and a clear path to long term value creation

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 23 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY26. The record date has been fixed as 21 January 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before 13 February 2026.

Further, the companys board approved sub-division/ split of 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each, into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up.

Furthermore, after reviewing recent internal developments and external conditions, the board withdrew its earlier proposal to transfer its securities broking business, depository participant business, mutual fund distribution business and research analyst business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Angel Securities.

Earlier, on 14 May 2025, the board had approved the transfer of these businesses to Angel Securities on a slump sale basis.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News