Swaraj Engines spurts after Q3 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Swaraj Engines added 1.42% to Rs 3,641.90 after the company's net profit surged 31.76% to Rs 42.1 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31.95 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 36.96% year on year to Rs 473.20 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 56.47 crore in Q3 FY26, up 31.87% as against Rs 42.82 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

The companys engine sales reached a record 47,563 units in the third quarter ended 31 December 2025, driven by robust and sustained demand, compared with 34,415 units in the same quarter last year.

In the first nine months of FY26 (AprilDecember 2025), Swaraj Engines achieved its highest-ever sales and profits for a nine-month period. The company recorded sales of 1,47,767 units, up from 1,23,226 units in the same period last year.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 141.75 crore, marking a 17.6% YoY growth compared with Rs 120.4 crore in 9M FY25.

Swaraj Engines (SEL) was set up in 1985 in Mohali, Punjab. SEL is primarily in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News