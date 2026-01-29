Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 5461.04 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries rose 19.44% to Rs 208.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 174.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 5461.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4696.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5461.044696.508.147.58353.63271.85313.07238.48208.93174.92

