APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1840, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% fall in NIFTY and a 30.17% fall in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1840, up 0.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 23856.95. The Sensex is at 76297.37, down 0.6%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 0.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12562.85, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1838.9, up 0.97% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 9.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% fall in NIFTY and a 30.17% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 92.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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