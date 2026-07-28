Apollo Micro Systems empanelled as Prime Development Agency for IPREK programme
By Indian Air Force
Apollo Micro Systems announced that it has been formally shortlisted and empanelled by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a Prime Development Agency (DA) for the Indigenous Precision Range Extension Kit (IPREK) programme, under the Make-II (Industry Funded) category of India's Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020). This empanelment marks AMS's entry into India's precision guided munition (PGM) segment as a Prime one of the highest-value, highest-barrier segments of the Indian defence manufacturing market.
IPREK is a bolt-on precision guidance and range extension kit designed to transform India's existing inventory of General Purpose (GP) 500 Kg unguided bombs into long-range precision glide weapons. A weapon fitted with the IPREK can be released from over 80100 kilometres away and still land within 3 metres of its intended target placing the carrier aircraft well beyond the reach of most air defence systems. The IPREK converts India's existing bomb inventory into a precision standoff capability at a fraction of the cost of procuring new imported precision weapons.
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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 5:04 PM IST