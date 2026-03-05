Aqylon Nexus inks MoU with DataDirect Networks India

To explore strategic collaboration opportunities in area of AI and hyperscale data centres

Aqylon Nexus has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DataDirect Networks India, the world's leading AI data platform provider to explore strategic collaboration leading the development of AI-ready hyperscale data centres that will serve as the backbone of the nation's digital transformation.

The MoU has been executed with the objective of exploring potential strategic collaboration opportunities in the domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Hyperscale Data Centre infrastructure.

