Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dee Development Engineers gains after Thailand arm secures Rs 20 crore LOI

Dee Development Engineers gains after Thailand arm secures Rs 20 crore LOI

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

DEE Development Engineers rose 3.15% to Rs 269.80 after the companys material subsidiary, DEE Piping Systems (Thailand) Co has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth about Euro 1.9 million (approximately Rs 20 crore) from an international customer.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the prefabrication and supply of piping and supports for a Taiwan project. The scope of work includes the supply and fabrication of piping materials for a heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) system.

The total value of the contract is estimated at euro 1.9 million, equivalent to around Rs 20 crore. The order is scheduled to be executed by May 2027.

 

The company stated that it is unable to disclose the name of the customer due to commercial confidentiality.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18.28 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 13.33 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 77% YoY to Rs 298.67 crore in Q3 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Neogen Chemicals gains as board to mull fund-raising plan on 7th March'26

Neogen Chemicals gains as board to mull fund-raising plan on 7th March'26

Reliance Industries rises on value buying; higher diesel margins seen supporting outlook

Reliance Industries rises on value buying; higher diesel margins seen supporting outlook

Jindal Poly Films jumps 9% in four days

Jindal Poly Films jumps 9% in four days

India auto retail sales jump 25.62% YoY to 24.09 lakh units in February 2026

India auto retail sales jump 25.62% YoY to 24.09 lakh units in February 2026

Persistent Systems launches Melbourne Innovation Center

Persistent Systems launches Melbourne Innovation Center

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance