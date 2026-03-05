Neogen Chemicals gains as board to mull fund-raising plan on 7th March'26

Neogen Chemicals advanced 1.18% to Rs 1,381.70 after the company announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 7 March 2026 to consider raising funds through the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

The board will also consider the pricing of the preferential issue as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018. The proposal will be subject to necessary approvals including the approval from shareholders at a general meeting or through postal ballot and such other regulatory or statutory approvals, if required.

Neogen Chemicals is India's one of the leading manufacturers of bromine-based and Lithium-based specialty chemicals. Its products are used in pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, electronic chemicals, polymer additives, water treatment, construction chemicals, and aroma chemicals, flavours and fragrances, specialty polymers, chemicals and vapour absorption chillers original-equipment manufacturers and with new upcoming usage in lithium-ion battery materials for energy storage and electric vehicles (EV) application.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 63.1% to Rs 3.69 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 9.2% YoY to Rs 220.02 crore in Q3 FY26.

