India auto retail sales jump 25.62% YoY to 24.09 lakh units in February 2026
Two-Wheelers led overall volumes with 17,00,505 units sold, registering 25.02% YoY growth. Demand remained healthy in both urban markets (+28.96%) and rural areas (+22.16%), supported by improved rural cash flows, promotional offers and seasonal buying during the wedding period.
Passenger Vehicles (PV) recorded 3,94,768 units in retail sales, rising 26.12% YoY. Rural markets grew 34.21%, faster than urban markets at 21.12%, indicating stronger demand beyond metro cities. PV inventory levels also improved to 2729 days, moving closer to the industrys preferred range.
Commercial Vehicles (CV) posted 1,00,820 units, up 28.89% YoY, helped by steady freight activity, infrastructure projects and fleet additions linked to e-commerce demand.
Other segments also performed strongly, with Three-Wheelers growing 24.39% YoY and Tractors expanding 36.35% YoY, the fastest among all categories. Construction Equipment was the only segment to decline, slipping 1.22% YoY.
Overall, five of the six segments recorded their highest February retail volumes, highlighting robust demand across Indias automobile market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST