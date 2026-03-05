Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India auto retail sales jump 25.62% YoY to 24.09 lakh units in February 2026

India auto retail sales jump 25.62% YoY to 24.09 lakh units in February 2026

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported a strong performance for Indias auto retail sector in February 2026. Total vehicle retail sales reached 24.09 lakh units, reflecting a 25.62% year-on-year (YoY) increase, even though the month had fewer days. The growth follows improved market sentiment after the GST 2.0 announcement and was visible across most vehicle categories.

Two-Wheelers led overall volumes with 17,00,505 units sold, registering 25.02% YoY growth. Demand remained healthy in both urban markets (+28.96%) and rural areas (+22.16%), supported by improved rural cash flows, promotional offers and seasonal buying during the wedding period.

Passenger Vehicles (PV) recorded 3,94,768 units in retail sales, rising 26.12% YoY. Rural markets grew 34.21%, faster than urban markets at 21.12%, indicating stronger demand beyond metro cities. PV inventory levels also improved to 2729 days, moving closer to the industrys preferred range.

 

Commercial Vehicles (CV) posted 1,00,820 units, up 28.89% YoY, helped by steady freight activity, infrastructure projects and fleet additions linked to e-commerce demand.

Other segments also performed strongly, with Three-Wheelers growing 24.39% YoY and Tractors expanding 36.35% YoY, the fastest among all categories. Construction Equipment was the only segment to decline, slipping 1.22% YoY.

Overall, five of the six segments recorded their highest February retail volumes, highlighting robust demand across Indias automobile market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Persistent Systems launches Melbourne Innovation Center

Persistent Systems launches Melbourne Innovation Center

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transformer and Rectifiers appoints Mehul Shah as CFO; Rajora steps down

Transformer and Rectifiers appoints Mehul Shah as CFO; Rajora steps down

Volumes soar at L T Foods Ltd counter

Volumes soar at L T Foods Ltd counter

Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance