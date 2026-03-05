Jindal Poly Films jumps 9% in four days

Jindal Poly Films surged 8.92% to Rs 722.80, extending gains for the fourth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Jindal Poly Films surged 21.4% in four trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 595.40 on 26 February 2026.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 742 today. On the BSE, 0.73 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.55 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 79.6% as against the Sensex's 3.68% drop.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 51.63% as against the Sensex's 6.08% decline.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.303. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 466.61, 500.76, and 546.30, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Jindal Poly Films, part of the BC Jindal group, manufactures polyester chips and the complete range of packaging films comprising BOPET, BOPP, and non-woven fabrics.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.92 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 4.11 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Net sales declined 68.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 371.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

