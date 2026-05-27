Arkade Developers rises after securing cluster redevelopment project in Mumbai

Arkade Developers added 1.75% to Rs 124.75 after the company announced that it has acquired the cluster redevelopment rights of 9 societies with a saleable RERA carpet area (CA) of approximately 325,000 square feet in Kandivali, Mumbai.

The upcoming development, which will feature premium residences, is located in the upscale neighbourhood of Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East. Spread across over an area of approximately 3 acres, the development has a projected gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore.

Kandivali East has rapidly emerged as one of Mumbais prominent residential destinations, driven by connectivity via Western Express Highway, suburban rail, and the operational Metro Line 2A. The area also hosts social infrastructure with reputed schools, hospitals, and malls, along with proximity to key commercial hubs in BKC, Malad, Goregaon, and Andheri.

Amit Jain, chairman and managing director of Arkade Developers, said: With this new project in Kandivali East, we are delivering a lifestyle experience that reflects our commitment to thoughtful design, sustainability, and community-centric development.

This redevelopment rights also reinforces our growth momentum as we continue expanding our footprint across MMR.

Arkade Developers is a leading luxury real estate developer in Mumbai. The company has developed over 5.5 million square feet of property, with an additional two-plus million square feet currently under construction.

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